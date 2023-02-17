charleston, w.va. – In a press release Friday morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Covid-19 dashboard updates would occur weekly on Wednesdays, beginning immediately.
The decision was in light of the federal public health emergency set to expire on May 11. DHHR officials said it was updating its Covid-19 dashboard metrics to better reflect the current response to the pandemic.
The next Covid-19 update, the DHHR said in the release, would be on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Friday’s report added one Covid-related death, a 50-year-old female from Cabell County, which pushed the state’s total to 7,926.
The count of active cases in the state has been erratic at best.
On Friday, the report said there were 334 active cases, up from 217 the day before and 33 two days prior.
That is a marked decline from 933 active cases reported on Monday, Feb. 13. The lowest count since Aug. 21 – as far back as the online database goes – was 620 on Oct. 23.
The DHHR in its press release gave no explanation for the dramatic decline.
The positive test rate came in at 8.49 percent on Thursday, up from 7.84 percent on Wednesday but down – again, in what seems like an outlier reading – at 15.37 percent on Tuesday. On Thursday, the DHHR reported the Tuesday rate at 17.44 percent.
The DHHR reported 193 patients hospitalized for the treatment of the highly infectious disease, the same as what had been reported for Wednesday. It was the sixth consecutive day below 200.
