Friday’s report: A Covid outbreak at Stonerise Rainelle in Greenbrier County has infected 38 residents and five staffers with Covid as of Friday, resulting in one death, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Likewise, Raleigh Center, a nursing home facility in Daniels, has been hit with an outbreak with 24 residents and 15 members of its staff testing positive for the highly infectious disease, according to the DHHR’s online database.
Other nursing homes in the region are also reporting Covid infections, though none as high as Stonerise Rainelle and Raleigh Center.
And, as of Friday afternoon, there had been but the one nursing home death in Greenbrier County.
The Ansted Center in Fayette County had seven residents testing positive as of Friday afternoon along with two members of its staff.
Back in Raleigh County, Pine Lodge Care and Rehabilitation Center was reporting four residents and nine staffers having tested positive, according to the DHHR.
The online site also showed Jackie Withrow Hospital with three staffers testing positive.
Stonerise Beckley on Harper Road was reporting no positive test results for either residents or staffers.
The Greenbrier Health Care Center was reporting two positives among its residents and three among staffers.
The White Sulphur Springs Center had three staffers having tested positive.
In Mercer County, the Princeton Health Care Center had one staffer having tested positive, according to the DHHR, while Stonerise Princeton had one resident and one staffer testing positive.
Stonerise Linside in Monroe County had one resident testing positive.
The DHHR reported three deaths in its Friday report: a 90-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 79-year-old female from Berkeley County and a 74-year-old female from Raleigh County.
The state has had at least 6,915 people die from Covid.
A week ago Monday, Gov. Jim Justice said during a pandemic press conference that another incentive program was being considered for the state to increase the number of residents getting Covid booster shots.
He said details of the incentive had not yet been finalized.
“We are working on it,” he said. Previous incentives to entice residents to get vaccinated, using Justice’s now-famous dog, Babydog, fell flat.
According to the DHHR, 54.5 percent of the West Virginia population is now fully vaccinated.
In the 11 days since the governor’s announcement, 2,101 people have received a vaccination shot while 1,822 have become fully vaccinated, which, as defined by the state, does not include a booster shot.
The DHHR’s online site says 82.0 percent of all West Virginians at least 65 years old have been vaccinated, with 74.1 percent of those having received a booster shot.
Trends were moving away from a sudden cessation of a virulent spread of Covid across the state and region as a recent spike in the highly infectious disease was relentless, adding 217 more active cases of Covid from the day before to push the daily tally in the Friday report to 2,296, a level not reached since hitting 2,576 on Feb. 28.
Going along for the ride was the state’s positive test rate, which moved to 8.14 percent from 7.36 percent in the previous 24 hours – the 20th consecutive day the metric has been above 5.0 percent.
Hospitals in total added two more Covid patients to lift that daily count on Thursday to 152, as high as that metric has been since counting 160 Covid patients on March 30.