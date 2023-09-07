charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has released a request for proposal (RFP) to solicit the services of a financial advisory firm for the purpose of reviewing the four long-term care facilities and two acute care psychiatric hospitals owned and operated by DHHR.
Once selected through the bidding process, the financial advisory firm will analyze the current fiscal and physical conditions of Hopemont Hospital, Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley, John Manchin, Sr. Health Care Center, Lakin Hospital, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital, and William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital to identify needed improvements as well as potential opportunities for the facilities to be utilized in a manner that provides the maximum benefit to the State.
Included in the scope of the RFP is an evaluation of the expensive deferred maintenance costs of the aging facilities, the rapidly advancing technology required to maintain compliance with state and federal regulations, the need to continue to bolster care delivery, and the structure and visibility essential to manage operational and financial challenges.
Interested parties may access information regarding the RFP by visiting the OASIS Vendor Self Service and clicking “View Published Solicitations.” On the next screen, the vendor can keyword search BHH242 to view the solicitation.
