CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 13, 2022, there are currently 2,780 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been eight deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,099 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Jefferson County, an 86-year old male from Nicholas County, a 72-year old female from Fayette County, an 82-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old male from Raleigh County, a 94-year old male from Clay County, a 75-year old male from Greenbrier County, and an 85-year old female from Mineral County.
“As we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease including vaccination and booster shots,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (13), Berkeley (165), Boone (45), Braxton (19), Brooke (13), Cabell (141), Calhoun (7), Clay (7), Doddridge (7), Fayette (90), Gilmer (11), Grant (13), Greenbrier (54), Hampshire (28), Hancock (35), Hardy (33), Harrison (127), Jackson (22), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (304), Lewis (24), Lincoln (23), Logan (60), Marion (105), Marshall (69), Mason (42), McDowell (56), Mercer (137), Mineral (27), Mingo (39), Monongalia (120), Monroe (20), Morgan (9), Nicholas (32), Ohio (45), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (8), Preston (37), Putnam (102), Raleigh (155), Randolph (16), Ritchie (8), Roane (20), Summers (25), Taylor (28), Tucker (7), Tyler (8), Upshur (56), Wayne (33), Webster (31), Wetzel (20), Wirt (3), Wood (132), Wyoming (47). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes Covid-19. Those 5 years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.
Visit the WV Covid-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a Covid-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
To locate Covid-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.