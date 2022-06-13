Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.