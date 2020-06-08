West Virginia’s death toll was on the rise late last week, though in its Monday report the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 84 victims of COVID-19-related circumstances, the same as Saturday.
On Thursday, the DHHR reported the COVID-19-related death of a 62-year-old man from Roane County, and then on Friday five more deaths were reported – a 75-year-old man from Berkeley County, an 84-year-old woman from Pendleton County, and an 82-year-old woman, an 88-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, all from Jefferson County.
Kanawha and Jackson counties continued to lead all other counties in the number of deaths with 19 and 18 respectively.
The DHHR, as of Monday afternoon, has recorded 113,694 lab tests of the disease with 2,161 positive test results for an overall rate of 1.90 percent. The daily rate was 0.80 percent. West Virginia has tested 6.39 percent of its population, ahead of the national rate of 6.05 percent.
Fayette County is now up two from Thursday to 54 confirmed cases of the highly infectious disease with Raleigh County reporting 17 cases, up one from Thursday. Wyoming County was also up one to three cases since Thursday.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (332/15), Boone (15/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (68/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (140/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (237/5), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (31/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (48/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (127/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (50/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (134/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).