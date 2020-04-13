The state’s Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported a ninth death from the effect of COVID-19 on Monday, with an additional 22 more confirmed cases in West Virginia pushing its total to 633.
The DHHR also made a change to one of its daily categories. Previously the state agency had been reporting the number of residents who had been tested for the disease. On Monday afternoon’s press release, the wording was changed to “laboratory results” of 16,748.
The daily totals also reflected a sixth case in Raleigh County, up by one from the previous day, with McDowell County also reporting one additional case, pushing its total to six. Confirmed cases in Fayette (2), Greenbrier (3), Mercer (8), Monroe (1), Nicholas (2), Summers (1) and Wyoming all remained the same.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (98), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (24), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (5), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (30), Jefferson (51), Kanawha (85), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (19), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (19), Wyoming (1).
