CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m. Nov. 19, 2020, 972,894 total confirmatory laboratory results have been received for Covid-19, with 37,399 total cases and 623 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old female from Cabell County, a 70-year-old male from Harrison County, a 68-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year-old male from Ohio County, a 74-year-old male from Marshall County, an 82-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year-old female from Tyler County, a 92-year-old female from Marshall County, an 85-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year-old male from Wood County, and a 62-year-old male from Kanawha County.
“As many of us have grown tired of Covid-19, it is more important than ever to stay vigilant in our prevention efforts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Our sympathies are extended to these families.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (298), Berkeley (2,440), Boone (553), Braxton (98), Brooke (455), Cabell (2,349), Calhoun (49), Clay (100), Doddridge (95), Fayette (997), Gilmer (180), Grant (264), Greenbrier (344), Hampshire (242), Hancock (459), Hardy (177), Harrison (977), Jackson (620), Jefferson (1,060), Kanawha (4,934), Lewis (215), Lincoln (371), Logan (958), Marion (653), Marshall (911), Mason (290), McDowell (537), Mercer (1,125), Mineral (781), Mingo (873), Monongalia (2,905), Monroe (310), Morgan (219), Nicholas (281), Ohio (1,182), Pendleton (88), Pleasants (65), Pocahontas (84), Preston (405), Putnam (1,504), Raleigh (1,301), Randolph (592), Ritchie (106), Roane (141), Summers (232), Taylor (235), Tucker (91), Tyler (115), Upshur (397), Wayne (863), Webster (51), Wetzel (352), Wirt (73), Wood (1,843), Wyoming (559).
Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
Free Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Fayette, Hampshire, Hardy, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Ohio, Pleasants, Putnam, Randolph, Tyler, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.
Barbour County
- 8 a.m. to noon, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi
- noon to 4 p.m., Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer St., Belington
- 3 to 7 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Belington
Fayette County
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rainelle Medical Center, Midland Trail Health Center, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico
Hampshire County
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney
Hardy County
- 8 a.m. to noon, Hardy County Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker
- 1 to 5 p.m., National Guard Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield
Jackson County
- 8:30 a.m. to noon, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington St., Ravenswood
- 1 to 4 p.m., Jackson County Armory, 8832 Point Pleasant Road, Millwood
Jefferson County
- 9 to 11 a.m., Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
- 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville
- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town
Kanawha County
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Schoenbaum Center, 1701 Fifth Ave., Charleston
Lincoln County
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin
- 1 to 5 p.m., West Hamlin Food Fair, 11 Lincoln Plaza, West Hamlin
Logan County
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek
Marshall County
- 1 to 5 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 Sixth St., Moundsville
Mason County
- 10 a.m. to noon, Leon Town Hall Parking Lot, Main Street, Leon
- 10 a.m. to noon, RC Byrd Locks and Dam, Apple Grove
- noon to 2 p.m., Point Pleasant Library Parking Lot, Viand and Sixth Street, Point Pleasant
Mineral County
- 9 a.m. to noon, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby
- 2 to 5 p.m., Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser
Mingo County
- 9 a.m. to noon, Williamson First United Methodist Church, Second Avenue and Dickinson Street, Williamson
- 1 to 5 p.m., Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Ave., Delbarton
Ohio County
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Ave., Wheeling
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 N. Wabash St., Wheeling
Pleasants County
- noon to 4 p.m., St. Marys Marina, 617 Riverside Road, St. Marys
Putnam County
- 1 to 5 p.m., Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor
Randolph County
- 2 to 6 p.m., Tygart Valley Fire Company, 3534 Seneca Trail, Dailey
Tyler County
- 8 a.m. to noon, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. Fourth Ave., Paden City
Wayne County
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave., Wayne
- 3 to 6 p.m., Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine St., Kenova
Wyoming County
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park St., Pineville
For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added daily.