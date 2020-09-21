CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, 519,175 total confirmatory laboratory results have been received for Covid-19, with 14,171 total cases and 312 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 75-year-old man from Kanawha County. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue to protect our residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (46), Berkeley (947), Boone (198), Braxton (10), Brooke (107), Cabell (724), Calhoun (24), Clay (34), Doddridge (18), Fayette (569), Gilmer (29), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (82), Harrison (341), Jackson (247), Jefferson (419), Kanawha (2,317), Lewis (38), Lincoln (156), Logan (582), Marion (255), Marshall (159), Mason (136), McDowell (80), Mercer (401), Mineral (164), Mingo (356), Monongalia (1,902), Monroe (148), Morgan (52), Nicholas (88), Ohio (356), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (509), Raleigh (473), Randolph (236), Ritchie (10), Roane (49), Summers (42), Taylor (116), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (356), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (348), Wyoming (101).
Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay and Taylor counties in this report.
Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
Free Covid-19 testing locations are available today in Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo and Ohio counties:
Boone County, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville
Kanawha County, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nitro High School, 1300 Park Ave., Nitro (flu shots offered)
Lincoln County, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin
Mingo County, Sept. 21, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., parking lot across from Giovanni’s Pizza, U.S. 52, Kermit
Ohio County, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Highlands (Power Center - lower parking lot), 565 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia
Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For more testing locations this week, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.