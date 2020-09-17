Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.