The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Sept. 14, there have been 3,607,642 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 213,179 total cases and 3,261 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old male from Summers County, an 80-year-old female from Summers County, a 52-year-old male from Fayette County, a 55-year-old female from Mercer County, a 49-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 65-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 77-year-old female from Wayne County, a 48-year-old female from Greenbrier County, and a 64-year-old female from Lewis County.
Additional deaths reported on today’s dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 90-year-old male from Preston County, a 90-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 71-year-old male from Mercer County, a 71-year-old female from Tucker County, an 80-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year-old male from Putnam County, an 85-year-old female from Cabell County, a 45-year-old male from Upshur County, a 79-year-old female from Hancock County, an 89-year-old male from Wood County, an 80-year-old male from Mason County, an 87-year-old female from Jefferson County, an 80-year-old male from Tucker County, and a 66-year-old male from Mercer County.
“The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Please protect one another by getting vaccinated today.”
CASES PER COUNTY:Berkeley (15,410), Boone (2,774), Braxton (1,510), Brooke (2,644), Cabell (12,042), Calhoun (725), Clay (934), Doddridge (902), Fayette (4,775), Gilmer (1,089), Grant (1,693), Greenbrier (3,948), Hampshire (2,435), Hancock (3,323), Hardy (1,987), Harrison (7,979), Jackson (2,912), Jefferson (5,707), Kanawha (19,817), Lewis (2,129), Lincoln (2,150), Logan (4,335), Marion (5,913), Marshall (4,437), Mason (2,877), McDowell (2,171), Mercer (6,844), Mineral (3,695), Mingo (3,662), Monongalia (10,921), Monroe (1,759), Morgan (1,617), Nicholas (2,704), Ohio (5,221), Pendleton (952), Pleasants (1,174), Pocahontas (901), Preston (3,697), Putnam (6,938), Raleigh (9,212), Randolph (4,146), Ritchie (1,068), Roane (1,003), Summers (1,119), Taylor (1,707), Tucker (797), Tyler (1,083), Upshur (3,138), Wayne (4,315), Webster (835), Wetzel (2,005), Wirt (631), Wood (10,355), Wyoming (2,887).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Preston, Randolph, Taylor and Wyoming counties.
Barbour County
9 a.m. to noon, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave., Philippi
3 to 7 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
1 to 5 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg
4:30 to 8 p.m., Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg
Boone County
noon to 4 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville
Brooke County
10 a.m. to noon, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th St., Wellsburg (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Cabell County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington
Clay County
1 to 3 p.m., Clay County Health Department, 452 Main St., Clay
Doddridge County
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope
Grant County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Petersburg city parking lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg (please do not block the fire station entrance)
Greenbrier County
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., State Fair of WV Campground, 891 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Blvd., Romney
Hardy County
noon to 7 p.m., Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 W.Va. 55, Baker
5 to 8 p.m., Moorefield High School, 401 N. High St., Moorefield
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 N. Bridge St., Man (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mingo County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main St., Kermit
Monongalia County
noon to 4 p.m., WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Morgan County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling
Preston County
4 to 5:30 p.m., Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 E. State St., Terra Alta
Randolph County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Ave., Elkins
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Ave., Elkins
Taylor County
10 a.m. to noon, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton
Wyoming County
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park St., Pineville
For additional free Covid-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.