The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Sept. 10, there have been 3,544,131 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 205,783 total cases and 3,207deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year-old male from Pleasants County, an 81-year-old female from Barbour County, a 54-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year-old male from Pleasants County, a 73-year-old male from Barbour County, a 79-year-old male from Upshur County, a 70-year-old female from Lewis County, a 62-year-old male from Mercer County, a 62-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 68-year-old male from Mingo County, a 69-year-old male from Wood County, a 72-year-old female from Marion County, a 55-year-old male from Cabell County, and a 61-year-old male from Logan County.
“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Scheduling a Covid-19 vaccine is the most powerful way to prevent further loss of life to this devastating disease.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2,133), Berkeley (15,147), Boone (2,673), Braxton (1,420), Brooke (2,560), Cabell (11,411), Calhoun (696), Clay (851), Doddridge (857), Fayette (4,545), Gilmer (1,066), Grant (1,613), Greenbrier (3,784), Hampshire (2,345), Hancock (3,210), Hardy (1,924), Harrison (7,723), Jackson (2,784), Jefferson (5,582), Kanawha (19,268), Lewis (2,000), Lincoln (2,040), Logan (4,161), Marion (5,741), Marshall (4,309), Mason (2,760), McDowell (2,086), Mercer (6,593), Mineral (3,549), Mingo (3,529), Monongalia (10,737), Monroe (1,693), Morgan (1,553), Nicholas (2,582), Ohio (5,099), Pendleton (913), Pleasants (1,137), Pocahontas (870), Preston (3,532), Putnam (6,685), Raleigh (8,919), Randolph (4,005), Ritchie (1,007), Roane (970), Summers (1,081), Taylor (1,651), Tucker (762), Tyler (1,051), Upshur (3,026), Wayne (4,123), Webster (799), Wetzel (1,935), Wirt (592), Wood (9,977), Wyoming (2,724).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visitvaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Randolph, Taylor and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9 a.m. to noon, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave., Philippi
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
Cabell County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington
Clay County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Clay County Health Department, 452 Main St., Clay
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville
Grant County
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg (please do not block the fire station entrance)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center (parking lot), 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to noon, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marshall County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Benwood City Building, 430 Main St., Benwood
Mineral County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser
Monongalia County
8 a.m. to noon, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Morgan County
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane
Randolph County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Ave., Elkins
Taylor County
2 to 4 p.m., Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave., Wayne
For additional free Covid-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.