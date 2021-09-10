FILE - In this May 27, 2021, file photo, National Guard Spc. Noah Vulpi, left, administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Ira Young Jr. during a vaccination clinic held by the National Guard in Odessa, Texas. Larger U.S. businesses won't have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy, although many of the details have yet to be worked out. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday, Sept. 9, that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing.