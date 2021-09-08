The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Sept. 8, there have been 3,503,676 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 201,660 total cases and 3,169 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 46-year-old male from Lewis County, a 57-year-old female from Summers County, a 79-year-old female from Putnam County, an 83-year-old male from Grant County, a 102-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year-old male from Braxton County, a 62-year-old male from Cabell County, a 79-year-old male from Cabell County, a 66-year-old male from Clay County, a 61-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old female from Fayette County, a 59-year-old female from Cabell County, a 71-year-old female from Taylor County, and a 61-year-old female from Logan County.
“These are holes in our hearts and communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Please schedule your Covid-19 vaccine today to prevent further loss of life.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2,096), Berkeley (14,994), Boone (2,624), Braxton (1,372), Brooke (2,527), Cabell (11,186), Calhoun (640), Clay (828), Doddridge (822), Fayette (4,464), Gilmer (1,052), Grant (1,574), Greenbrier (3,705), Hampshire (2,293), Hancock (3,167), Hardy (1,862), Harrison (7,529), Jackson (2,746), Jefferson (5,499), Kanawha (18,946), Lewis (1,943), Lincoln (1,979), Logan (4,030), Marion (5,649), Marshall (4,233), Mason (2,691), McDowell (2,050), Mercer (6,457), Mineral (3,478), Mingo (3,430), Monongalia (10,610), Monroe (1,658), Morgan (1,526), Nicholas (2,512), Ohio (5,038), Pendleton (895), Pleasants (1,123), Pocahontas (853), Preston (3,444), Putnam (6,546), Raleigh (8,740), Randolph (3,887), Ritchie (964), Roane (928), Summers (1,048), Taylor (1,628), Tucker (738), Tyler (1,031), Upshur (2,895), Wayne (4,047), Webster (792), Wetzel (1,882), Wirt (578), Wood (9,786), Wyoming (2,645).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visitvaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Jefferson, Lincoln, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Putnam, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Wayne and Wood counties.
Barbour County
9 a.m. to noon, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave., Philippi
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
Boone County
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville
Cabell County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington
Doddridge County
9 a.m. to noon, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Monongalia County
noon to 4 p.m., WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Morgan County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling
Pendleton County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane
Randolph County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Ave., Elkins
Ritchie County
1 to 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Ave., Harrisville
Taylor County
2 to 4 p.m., Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 S. Fourth Ave., Paden City
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave., Wayne
Wood County
noon to 4 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna
For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.