The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Sept. 8, there have been 3,503,676 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 201,660 total cases and 3,169 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 46-year-old male from Lewis County, a 57-year-old female from Summers County, a 79-year-old female from Putnam County, an 83-year-old male from Grant County, a 102-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year-old male from Braxton County, a 62-year-old male from Cabell County, a 79-year-old male from Cabell County, a 66-year-old male from Clay County, a 61-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old female from Fayette County, a 59-year-old female from Cabell County, a 71-year-old female from Taylor County, and a 61-year-old female from Logan County.

“These are holes in our hearts and communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Please schedule your Covid-19 vaccine today to prevent further loss of life.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,096), Berkeley (14,994), Boone (2,624), Braxton (1,372), Brooke (2,527), Cabell (11,186), Calhoun (640), Clay (828), Doddridge (822), Fayette (4,464), Gilmer (1,052), Grant (1,574), Greenbrier (3,705), Hampshire (2,293), Hancock (3,167), Hardy (1,862), Harrison (7,529), Jackson (2,746), Jefferson (5,499), Kanawha (18,946), Lewis (1,943), Lincoln (1,979), Logan (4,030), Marion (5,649), Marshall (4,233), Mason (2,691), McDowell (2,050), Mercer (6,457), Mineral (3,478), Mingo (3,430), Monongalia (10,610), Monroe (1,658), Morgan (1,526), Nicholas (2,512), Ohio (5,038), Pendleton (895), Pleasants (1,123), Pocahontas (853), Preston (3,444), Putnam (6,546), Raleigh (8,740), Randolph (3,887), Ritchie (964), Roane (928), Summers (1,048), Taylor (1,628), Tucker (738), Tyler (1,031), Upshur (2,895), Wayne (4,047), Webster (792), Wetzel (1,882), Wirt (578), Wood (9,786), Wyoming (2,645).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visitvaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov  

Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Jefferson, Lincoln, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Putnam, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Wayne and Wood counties.

 

Barbour County

9 a.m. to noon, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave., Philippi

1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior

Berkeley County

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg

Boone County

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville

Cabell County

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington

Doddridge County

9 a.m. to noon, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union

Fayette County

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville

Jefferson County

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town

Lincoln County

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County

noon to 4 p.m., WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown

Morgan County

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs

Ohio County

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling

Pendleton County

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin

Putnam County

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane

Randolph County

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Ave., Elkins

Ritchie County

1 to 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Ave., Harrisville

Taylor County

2 to 4 p.m., Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 S. Fourth Ave., Paden City

Wayne County

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave., Wayne

Wood County

noon to 4 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

