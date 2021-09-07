The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Sept. 7, there have been 3,496,138 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 200,308 total cases and 3,151 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old male from Harrison County, a 44-year-old male from Logan County, and a 66-year-old female from Kanawha County.
“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to the families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Please protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2,080), Berkeley (14,938), Boone (2,602), Braxton (1,364), Brooke (2,509), Cabell (11,120), Calhoun (639), Clay (813), Doddridge (801), Fayette (4,437), Gilmer (1,048), Grant (1,561), Greenbrier (3,682), Hampshire (2,276), Hancock (3,150), Hardy (1,843), Harrison (7,488), Jackson (2,723), Jefferson (5,478), Kanawha (18,848), Lewis (1,921), Lincoln (1,961), Logan (3,998), Marion (5,615), Marshall (4,219), Mason (2,664), McDowell (2,040), Mercer (6,422), Mineral (3,447), Mingo (3,401), Monongalia (10,560), Monroe (1,647), Morgan (1,508), Nicholas (2,482), Ohio (5,021), Pendleton (890), Pleasants (1,119), Pocahontas (848), Preston (3,420), Putnam (6,497), Raleigh (8,681), Randolph (3,839), Ritchie (954), Roane (915), Summers (1,040), Taylor (1,615), Tucker (726), Tyler (1,010), Upshur (2,865), Wayne (4,021), Webster (781), Wetzel (1,863), Wirt (575), Wood (9,710), Wyoming (2,633).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visitwww.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Randolph, Taylor and Wyoming counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV
4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV
Brooke County
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Cabell County
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV
Clay County
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV
Fayette County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV
Grant County
11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)
Hardy County
9 a.m. to noon, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 W.Va. 55, Baker
5 to 8 p.m., Moorefield High School, 401 N. High St., Moorefield
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 N. Bridge St., Man (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marshall County
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 Sixth St., Moundsville
Mingo County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main St., Kermit
Monongalia County
noon to 4 p.m., WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Morgan County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling
Randolph County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Ave., Elkins
Taylor County
10 a.m. to noon, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton
Wyoming County
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park St., Pineville
For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.