The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Sept. 6, there have been 3,491,052 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 199,300 total cases and 3,148 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 54-year-old male from Lewis County, a 50-year-old male from Roane County, an 80-year-old female from Brooke County, a 93-year-old female from Braxton County, a 61-year-old male from Mason County, a 102-year-old female from Doddridge County, a 46-year-old female from Marshall County, a 93-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 86-year-old female from Braxton County, a 92-year-old female from Marshall County, a 70-year-old female from Marshall County, a 63-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old male from Wayne County, a 79-year-old female from Ohio County, a 64-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Lewis County, an 80-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year-old male from Harrison County, a 76-year-old female from Hancock County, a 47-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 71-year-old female from Pendleton County, a 60-year-old male from Jefferson County, and a 78-year-old male from Raleigh County.
“We have lost too many loved ones to COVID-19 and send our sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “Choosing to be vaccinated can protect yourself, your family, and your community.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2,070), Berkeley (14,892), Boone (2,586), Braxton (1,348), Brooke (2,499), Cabell (11,045), Calhoun (611), Clay (803), Doddridge (796), Fayette (4,418), Gilmer (1,041), Grant (1,544), Greenbrier (3,667), Hampshire (2,267), Hancock (3,143), Hardy (1,842), Harrison (7,448), Jackson (2,716), Jefferson (5,452), Kanawha (18,793), Lewis (1,898), Lincoln (1,953), Logan (3,972), Marion (5,586), Marshall (4,205), Mason (2,642), McDowell (2,033), Mercer (6,389), Mineral (3,419), Mingo (3,376), Monongalia (10,536), Monroe (1,642), Morgan (1,501), Nicholas (2,467), Ohio (5,003), Pendleton (888), Pleasants (1,113), Pocahontas (843), Preston (3,401), Putnam (6,476), Raleigh (8,629), Randolph (3,818), Ritchie (937), Roane (904), Summers (1,039), Taylor (1,611), Tucker (726), Tyler (1,002), Upshur (2,839), Wayne (3,990), Webster (778), Wetzel (1,863), Wirt (570), Wood (9,647), Wyoming (2,623).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Jefferson, Logan, Morgan, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie and Taylor counties.
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Morgan County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs
Preston County
10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Rowlesburg Ox Roast, Rowlesburg Park, Rowlesburg
Randolph County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Ave., Elkins
Ritchie County
1 to 4 p.mm., Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Ave., Harrisville
Taylor County
2 to 4 p.m., Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at operations trailer), Grafton
For additional free Covid-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.