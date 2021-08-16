The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Aug. 16, there have been 3,230,456 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 173,479 total cases and 2,978 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old woman from Putnam County and a 66-year-old man from Raleigh County.
“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “I urge you to schedule your COVID vaccine today.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,631), Berkeley (13,587), Boone (2,262), Braxton (1,087), Brooke (2,309), Cabell (9,578), Calhoun (419), Clay (579), Doddridge (668), Fayette (3,809), Gilmer (939), Grant (1,352), Greenbrier (2,977), Hampshire (1,993), Hancock (2,928), Hardy (1,622), Harrison (6,537), Jackson (2,380), Jefferson (5,007), Kanawha (16,231), Lewis (1,516), Lincoln (1,666), Logan (3,484), Marion (4,926), Marshall (3,789), Mason (2,245), McDowell (1,740), Mercer (5,494), Mineral (3,069), Mingo (2,903), Monongalia (9,736), Monroe (1,281), Morgan (1,324), Nicholas (2,029), Ohio (4,539), Pendleton (729), Pleasants (993), Pocahontas (731), Preston (3,038), Putnam (5,716), Raleigh (7,474), Randolph (3,033), Ritchie (798), Roane (714), Summers (896), Taylor (1,409), Tucker (583), Tyler (804), Upshur (2,251), Wayne (3,437), Webster (639), Wetzel (1,543), Wirt (481), Wood (8,363), Wyoming (2,211).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visitwww.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visitvaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Ohio, Ritchie, Taylor, and Wayne counties.
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marshall County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Glendale Fireman’s Hall, 207 Seventh St., Glen Dale
Mineral County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser
Monongalia County
9 a.m. to noon, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 pm., Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling
Ritchie County
1 to 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional, 138 S. Penn Ave., Harrisville
Taylor County
2 to 4 p.m., Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave., Wayne
For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visithttps://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.