The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 11, 2021, there have been 2,936,873 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 162,939 total cases and 2,849 deaths.
Many types of electronic respiratory lab results are submitted to DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health on a regular basis. With a continuing effort to be transparent, a full historic review of the total confirmatory laboratory results received to date was conducted to specifically screen out the non-Covid-related lab results submitted, resulting in the overall number of lab results received on the Covid dashboard decreasing by 29,531. Please note this does not affect the number of total Covid cases, only the total number of lab results received.
DHHR has confirmed the death of a 64-year-old male from Marshall County. “As we send our condolences to this family, keep in mind that vaccines save lives,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “I urge you to choose the Covid vaccine for yourself and for your children age 12 and older.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,511), Berkeley (12,775), Boone (2,167), Braxton (998), Brooke (2,241), Cabell (8,848), Calhoun (378), Clay (542), Doddridge (632), Fayette (3,536), Gilmer (875), Grant (1,305), Greenbrier (2,875), Hampshire (1,915), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,562), Harrison (6,118), Jackson (2,223), Jefferson (4,767), Kanawha (15,420), Lewis (1,274), Lincoln (1,577), Logan (3,263), Marion (4,618), Marshall (3,531), Mason (2,042), McDowell (1,610), Mercer (5,100), Mineral (2,969), Mingo (2,714), Monongalia (9,377), Monroe (1,197), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,883), Ohio (4,303), Pendleton (723), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,951), Putnam (5,304), Raleigh (7,012), Randolph (2,828), Ritchie (754), Roane (653), Summers (856), Taylor (1,266), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,952), Wayne (3,181), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,382), Wirt (454), Wood (7,918), Wyoming (2,033).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Boone County in this report. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Putnam and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9 to 11 a.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave., Philippi
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg
Grant County
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig St., Petersburg (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
noon to 5, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek
Marshall County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cameron City Building, 44 Main St., Cameron (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mineral County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Monongalia County
9 a.m. to noon, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Morgan County
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne
For additional free Covid-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.