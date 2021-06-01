CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 1, 2021, there have been 2,923,215 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 161,858 total cases and 2,797 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old female from Randolph County, a 92-year old female from Pleasants County, a 78-year old female from Wirt County, a 45-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 65-year old female from Kanawha County.
“We have lost far too many West Virginians over the course of this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It is critical that all who are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine schedule an appointment with their medical provider, local pharmacy or through a community vaccination clinic.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,498), Berkeley (12,694), Boone (2,165), Braxton (975), Brooke (2,227), Cabell (8,804), Calhoun (369), Clay (539), Doddridge (625), Fayette (3,516), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,294), Greenbrier (2,860), Hampshire (1,907), Hancock (2,838), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (6,027), Jackson (2,207), Jefferson (4,762), Kanawha (15,331), Lewis (1,266), Lincoln (1,551), Logan (3,220), Marion (4,567), Marshall (3,519), Mason (2,037), McDowell (1,597), Mercer (5,064), Mineral (2,925), Mingo (2,691), Monongalia (9,347), Monroe (1,176), Morgan (1,221), Nicholas (1,855), Ohio (4,286), Pendleton (712), Pleasants (955), Pocahontas (678), Preston (2,941), Putnam (5,287), Raleigh (6,971), Randolph (2,775), Ritchie (751), Roane (650), Summers (840), Taylor (1,254), Tucker (543), Tyler (737), Upshur (1,935), Wayne (3,167), Webster (531), Wetzel (1,378), Wirt (448), Wood (7,892), Wyoming (2,026).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit www.vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Morgan, and Wyoming counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Brooke County
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Clay County
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV
Fayette County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV
Grant County
11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV
Marshall County
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mason County
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mingo County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Wyoming County
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV
For additional free Covid-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.