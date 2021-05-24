CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 24, there have been 2,885,043 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 160,354 total cases and 2,775 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year-old male from Clay County, a 49-year-old female from Marshall County, and a 77-year-old female from Wood County.
“With increased vaccine access, we have the power as individuals and a state to stop further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “If you or a family member are over the age of 12 and have not yet received a Covid vaccine, schedule one today at www.vaccines.gov.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,474), Berkeley (12,584), Boone (2,111), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,216), Cabell (8,776), Calhoun (366), Clay (535), Doddridge (613), Fayette (3,494), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,280), Greenbrier (2,845), Hampshire (1,890), Hancock (2,826), Hardy (1,554), Harrison (5,898), Jackson (2,171), Jefferson (4,668), Kanawha (15,204), Lewis (1,251), Lincoln (1,527), Logan (3,192), Marion (4,527), Marshall (3,497), Mason (2,026), McDowell (1,586), Mercer (4,999), Mineral (2,904), Mingo (2,649), Monongalia (9,296), Monroe (1,155), Morgan (1,208), Nicholas (1,813), Ohio (4,260), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (942), Pocahontas (666), Preston (2,920), Putnam (5,263), Raleigh (6,923), Randolph (2,718), Ritchie (730), Roane (646), Summers (832), Taylor (1,245), Tucker (538), Tyler (733), Upshur (1,903), Wayne (3,144), Webster (507), Wetzel (1,375), Wirt (444), Wood (7,864), Wyoming (2,019).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the Covid-19 vaccines.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9 to 11 a.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave., Philippi
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg
Boone County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
noon to 5 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marshall County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV
Mineral County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Monongalia County
9 a.m. to noon, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Morgan County
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs
Ohio County
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 N. Wabash St., Wheeling
Pendleton County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)
Preston County
4 to 5:30 p.m., Terra Alta EMS, 1124 E State Ave., Terra Alta (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne
For additional free Covid-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.