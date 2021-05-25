The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 25, there have been 2,889,332 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 160,587 total cases and 2,782 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year-old female from Cabell County, a 74-year-old male from Wood County, a 57-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 70-year-old male from Fayette County, an 88-year-old male from Morgan County, a 72-year-old female from Nicholas County, and a 61-year-old female from Lincoln County.
“When we lose someone we love, the grief can be hard to bear,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “We can and must stop Covid-19 through vaccination. Visit www.vaccines.gov to see all options for clinics.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,476), Berkeley (12,602), Boone (2,117), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,218), Cabell (8,780), Calhoun (366), Clay (536), Doddridge (616), Fayette (3,497), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,280), Greenbrier (2,848), Hampshire (1,891), Hancock (2,831), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (5,944), Jackson (2,175), Jefferson (4,671), Kanawha (15,221), Lewis (1,254), Lincoln (1,527), Logan (3,194), Marion (4,535), Marshall (3,503), Mason (2,025), McDowell (1,586), Mercer (5,015), Mineral (2,909), Mingo (2,648), Monongalia (9,303), Monroe (1,158), Morgan (1,210), Nicholas (1,818), Ohio (4,263), Pendleton (705), Pleasants (946), Pocahontas (668), Preston (2,924), Putnam (5,267), Raleigh (6,928), Randolph (2,731), Ritchie (733), Roane (646), Summers (832), Taylor (1,248), Tucker (538), Tyler (736), Upshur (1,907), Wayne (3,151), Webster (510), Wetzel (1,372), Wirt (444), Wood (7,868), Wyoming (2,020).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hardy, Mason, Mingo and Wetzel counties in this report.
West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the Covid-19 vaccines.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Morgan and Wyoming counties.
Barbour County
9 to 11 a.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave., Philippi
3 to 7 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg
Brooke County
10 a.m. to noon, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th St., Wellsburg (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Clay County
1 to 3 p.m., Clay County Health Department, 452 Main St., Clay
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope
Grant County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig St., Petersburg (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
noon to 5 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 N. Bridge S., Man
Mason County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 Third St., Point Pleasant (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mingo County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main St., Kermit
Morgan County
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs
Wyoming County
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park St., Pineville
For additional free Covid-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.