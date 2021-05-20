The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 20, there have been 2,862,424 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 159,450 total cases and 2,769 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year-old female from Kanawha County and a 71-year-old male from Mercer County.
“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “Please honor these families by protecting yourself and others with the Covid-19 vaccine.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,464), Berkeley (12,523), Boone (2,089), Braxton (962), Brooke (2,203), Cabell (8,763), Calhoun (362), Clay (532), Doddridge (609), Fayette (3,476), Gilmer (870), Grant (1,277), Greenbrier (2,839), Hampshire (1,878), Hancock (2,819), Hardy (1,545), Harrison (5,828), Jackson (2,156), Jefferson (4,651), Kanawha (15,116), Lewis (1,237), Lincoln (1,509), Logan (3,171), Marion (4,505), Marshall (3,487), Mason (2,020), McDowell (1,579), Mercer (4,943), Mineral (2,883), Mingo (2,629), Monongalia (9,263), Monroe (1,150), Morgan (1,202), Nicholas (1,780), Ohio (4,242), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (927), Pocahontas (665), Preston (2,911), Putnam (5,222), Raleigh (6,883), Randolph (2,692), Ritchie (721), Roane (641), Summers (829), Taylor (1,233), Tucker (534), Tyler (729), Upshur (1,897), Wayne (3,138), Webster (504), Wetzel (1,369), Wirt (439), Wood (7,838), Wyoming (2,012).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the Covid-19 vaccines.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Hardy, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie and Wood counties.
Barbour County
9 to 11 a.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave., Philippi
3 to 7 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg
Boone County
noon to 5 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Hardy County
9 a.m. to noon, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
4 to 7 p.m., Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main St., Moorefield (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
noon to 5 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek
Marshall County
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 Sixth St., Moundsville
Mingo County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton
Morgan County
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)
Ritchie County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ritchie Regional Hospital, 138 S. Penn Ave., Harrisville
Wood County
2 to 6 p.m., downtown Parkersburg, 315 Market St., Parkersburg
For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.