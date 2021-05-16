The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 16, there have been 2,838,761 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 158,468 total cases and 2,761 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the death of an 81-year-old male from Wood County, a 73-year-old male from Barbour County, a 65-year-old male from Cabell County, and a 59-year-old female from Marion County.
“As we remember with sadness the lives lost, we must rededicate ourselves to efforts which will defeat this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “The best option, the Covid-19 vaccine, is now widely available for all West Virginians ages 12 years and older. Please reach out to your local health department, pharmacy or clinic to schedule, or find a site through www.vaccines.gov.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,452), Berkeley (12,461), Boone (2,063), Braxton (943), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,727), Calhoun (358), Clay (516), Doddridge (606), Fayette (3,457), Gilmer (866), Grant (1,282), Greenbrier (2,826), Hampshire (1,862), Hancock (2,815), Hardy (1,533), Harrison (5,776), Jackson (2,138), Jefferson (4,631), Kanawha (15,034), Lewis (1,221), Lincoln (1,490), Logan (3,159), Marion (4,478), Marshall (3,484), Mason (2,009), McDowell (1,578), Mercer (4,901), Mineral (2,872), Mingo (2,603), Monongalia (9,230), Monroe (1,146), Morgan (1,197), Nicholas (1,739), Ohio (4,227), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (906), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,899), Putnam (5,188), Raleigh (6,830), Randolph (2,641), Ritchie (713), Roane (634), Summers (825), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (530), Tyler (720), Upshur (1,880), Wayne (3,125), Webster (498), Wetzel (1,358), Wirt (428), Wood (7,812), Wyoming (2,007).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Taylor County in this report.
West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the Covid-19 vaccines.
To find a drive-through pharmacy available today, May 16, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx and search by county. Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available tomorrow, May 17, in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Lincoln, Jefferson, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Pocahontas and Wayne counties.
May 17
Barbour County
9 to 11 a.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave., Philippi
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg
Boone County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Jefferson County
100 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
noon to 5 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
Mineral County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Monongalia County
9 a.m. to noon, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Morgan County
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs
Pocahontas County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Parking Lot, 301 Eighth St., Marlinton
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne
For additional free Covid-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.