The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 10, there have been 2,795,243 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 156,617 total cases and 2,729 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year-old male from Wayne County, and a 63-year-old male from Kanawha County.
“Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,427), Berkeley (12,334), Boone (2,014), Braxton (930), Brooke (2,194), Cabell (8,674), Calhoun (325), Clay (498), Doddridge (591), Fayette (3,437), Gilmer (843), Grant (1,276), Greenbrier (2,791), Hampshire (1,804), Hancock (2,795), Hardy (1,520), Harrison (5,702), Jackson (2,110), Jefferson (4,600), Kanawha (14,900), Lewis (1,186), Lincoln (1,472), Logan (3,100), Marion (4,421), Marshall (3,436), Mason (1,999), McDowell (1,565), Mercer (4,808), Mineral (2,849), Mingo (2,562), Monongalia (9,181), Monroe (1,128), Morgan (1,170), Nicholas (1,681), Ohio (4,206), Pendleton (702), Pleasants (880), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,866), Putnam (5,132), Raleigh (6,742), Randolph (2,576), Ritchie (703), Roane (630), Summers (820), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (526), Tyler (712), Upshur (1,860), Wayne (3,086), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,329), Wirt (423), Wood (7,751), Wyoming (1,984).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information, including information on the Covid-19 vaccine.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave., Philippi
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg
Boone County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
noon to 5 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marshall County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 Sixth St., Moundsville
Mineral County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Monongalia County
9 to 11 a.m., Monongalia County Health Department NOROP, 75 Heart Field Road, Morgantown
Morgan County
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs
Ohio County
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 N. Wabash St., Wheeling
Pendleton County
11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin
Preston County
4 to 5:30 p.m., Terra Alta EMS, 1124 E. State Ave., Terra Alta
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne
For additional free Covid-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.