The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 4, there have been 2,746,420 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 154,551 total cases and 2,695 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 96-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old female from Jackson County, a 70-year-old female from Ohio County, a 60-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year-old female from Tyler County, a 71-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 88-year-old male from McDowell County, and a 65-year-old male from Monongalia County.
“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to these families.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,413), Berkeley (12,184), Boone (1,983), Braxton (906), Brooke (2,175), Cabell (8,612), Calhoun (285), Clay (476), Doddridge (576), Fayette (3,393), Gilmer (802), Grant (1,270), Greenbrier (2,744), Hampshire (1,772), Hancock (2,773), Hardy (1,505), Harrison (5,621), Jackson (2,043), Jefferson (4,538), Kanawha (14,715), Lewis (1,166), Lincoln (1,448), Logan (3,055), Marion (4,338), Marshall (3,385), Mason (1,987), McDowell (1,548), Mercer (4,740), Mineral (2,833), Mingo (2,520), Monongalia (9,128), Monroe (1,118), Morgan (1,148), Nicholas (1,613), Ohio (4,160), Pendleton (699), Pleasants (863), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,853), Putnam (5,046), Raleigh (6,653), Randolph (2,540), Ritchie (693), Roane (607), Summers (807), Taylor (1,213), Tucker (525), Tyler (691), Upshur (1,845), Wayne (3,036), Webster (474), Wetzel (1,291), Wirt (413), Wood (7,701), Wyoming (1,966).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
West Virginians may pre-register for their Covid-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The Covid-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Morgan, and Wyoming counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV
4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV
Brooke County
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Clay County
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV
Fayette County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV
Gilmer County
7:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System – Waco Center, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV
Grant County
11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marshall County
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV
Mason County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 Third St., Point Pleasant (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mingo County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main St., Kermit
Morgan County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs
Wyoming County
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park St., Pineville
For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.