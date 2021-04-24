The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 24, there have been 2,665,620 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 151,068 total cases and 2,817 total deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old female from Cabell County, a 69-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 45-year-old female from Berkeley County, and a 66-year-old male from Marion County.
“We are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians and send them our deepest sympathies,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,366), Berkeley (11,849), Boone (1,922), Braxton (885), Brooke (2,135), Cabell (8,671), Calhoun (276), Clay (467), Doddridge (560), Fayette (3,324), Gilmer (741), Grant (1,247), Greenbrier (2,680), Hampshire (1,739), Hancock (2,731), Hardy (1,458), Harrison (5,488), Jackson (1,945), Jefferson (4,430), Kanawha (14,339), Lewis (1,145), Lincoln (1,422), Logan (2,991), Marion (4,233), Marshall (3,317), Mason (1,946), McDowell (1,519), Mercer (4,616), Mineral (2,794), Mingo (2,451), Monongalia (9,015), Monroe (1,090), Morgan (1,101), Nicholas (1,541), Ohio (4,085), Pendleton (694), Pleasants (846), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,830), Putnam (4,877), Raleigh (6,368), Randolph (2,505), Ritchie (670), Roane (590), Summers (774), Taylor (1,205), Tucker (524), Tyler (676), Upshur (1,831), Wayne (2,849), Webster (458), Wetzel (1,244), Wirt (384), Wood (7,620), Wyoming (1,947).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Logan County in this report.
West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today (Saturday) in Jefferson, Lewis and Putnam counties and Sunday in Greenbrier County.
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
Lewis County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)
April 25
Greenbrier County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dorie Miller Park, 396 Feamster Road, Lewisburg
For more free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.