The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 10, there have been 2,541,058 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 145,754 total cases and 2,742 total deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year-old female from Ohio County, a 65-year-old female from Taylor County, a 66-year-old female from Kanawha County, and a 73-year-old female from Harrison County.
“In the last 24 hours, we have lost another five West Virginians. Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state. I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,329), Berkeley (11,196), Boone (1,820), Braxton (849), Brooke (2,084), Cabell (8,529), Calhoun (261), Clay (428), Doddridge (531), Fayette (3,166), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,221), Greenbrier (2,560), Hampshire (1,662), Hancock (2,671), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,296), Jackson (1,860), Jefferson (4,208), Kanawha (13,643), Lewis (1,122), Lincoln (1,377), Logan (2,976), Marion (4,038), Marshall (3,223), Mason (1,915), McDowell (1,449), Mercer (4,467), Mineral (2,711), Mingo (2,366), Monongalia (8,830), Monroe (1,042), Morgan (1,049), Nicholas (1,436), Ohio (3,962), Pendleton (675), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (627), Preston (2,777), Putnam (4,699), Raleigh (5,904), Randolph (2,477), Ritchie (650), Roane (561), Summers (742), Taylor (1,175), Tucker (521), Tyler (668), Upshur (1,806), Wayne (2,788), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,531), Wyoming (1,868).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Jefferson, Lewis, Putnam and Raleigh counties:
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
Lewis County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane
(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)
Raleigh County
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.