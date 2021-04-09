The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 9, there have been 2,530,726 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 145,299 total cases and 2,737 total deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old male from Brooke County and a 73-year-old female from Nicholas County. “We join with the families in mourning the passage of these great West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,328), Berkeley (11,144), Boone (1,814), Braxton (847), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,503), Calhoun (260), Clay (425), Doddridge (528), Fayette (3,143), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,219), Greenbrier (2,552), Hampshire (1,661), Hancock (2,667), Hardy (1,413), Harrison (5,282), Jackson (1,848), Jefferson (4,198), Kanawha (13,572), Lewis (1,124), Lincoln (1,374), Logan (2,975), Marion (4,025), Marshall (3,214), Mason (1,912), McDowell (1,448), Mercer (4,452), Mineral (2,702), Mingo (2,355), Monongalia (8,803), Monroe (1,037), Morgan (1,044), Nicholas (1,429), Ohio (3,950), Pendleton (674), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (626), Preston (2,772), Putnam (4,687), Raleigh (5,880), Randolph (2,476), Ritchie (648), Roane (556), Summers (741), Taylor (1,170), Tucker (521), Tyler (667), Upshur (1,804), Wayne (2,785), Webster (451), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,518), Wyoming (1,865).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Monongalia, Morgan, Putnam and Wayne counties:
Barbour County
9 to 11 a.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave., Philippi
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg
Boone County
noon to 6 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville
Fayette County
2 to 5 p.m., Smithers Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers
Grant County
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig St., Petersburg (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chick-fil-A, 156 Joshua M. Freeman Blvd. (behind the Chick-fil-A on Wallace Way), Ranson
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 N. Bridge St., Man (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marshall County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cameron City Building, 44 Main St., Cameron (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Monongalia County
9 to 11 a.m., WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Morgan County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane
(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne
For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.