The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 5, there have been 2,492,013 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 143,733 total cases and 2,696 total deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the death of a 42-year-old female from Fayette County. “Every life lost is one too many,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “Protect your loved ones by continuing to wash hands, social distance, wear masks, and schedule your vaccine.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,322), Berkeley (10,945), Boone (1,781), Braxton (843), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,456), Calhoun (252), Clay (413), Doddridge (519), Fayette (3,095), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,203), Greenbrier (2,543), Hampshire (1,644), Hancock (2,647), Hardy (1,401), Harrison (5,223), Jackson (1,819), Jefferson (4,127), Kanawha (13,388), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,369), Logan (2,954), Marion (3,985), Marshall (3,197), Mason (1,890), McDowell (1,429), Mercer (4,419), Mineral (2,672), Mingo (2,332), Monongalia (8,720), Monroe (1,029), Morgan (1,040), Nicholas (1,405), Ohio (3,900), Pendleton (671), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,745), Putnam (4,633), Raleigh (5,722), Randolph (2,469), Ritchie (645), Roane (546), Summers (734), Taylor (1,161), Tucker (520), Tyler (661), Upshur (1,796), Wayne (2,772), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,192), Wirt (370), Wood (7,481), Wyoming (1,845).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mason, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Raleigh and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9 to 11 a.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave., Philippi
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mason County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 Third St., Point Pleasant (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mineral County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser
Monongalia County
9 to 11 a.m., WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Morgan County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs
Ohio County
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station #5, 11 N. Wabash St., Wheeling (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Pendleton County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Preston County
4 to 5:30 p.m., Terra Alta EMS, 1124 E. State Ave., Terra Alta (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Raleigh County
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne
For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.