The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 3, there have been 2,482,239 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 143,106 total cases and 2,693 total deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year-old male from Fayette County, a 74-year-old male from Taylor County, a 45-year-old female from Logan County, an 88-year-old male from Kanawha County and an 89-year-old male from Brooke County.
“I believe brighter days are ahead for West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet decretary. “We must continue to work together to prevent further loss of loved ones due to COVID-19.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,320), Berkeley (10,860), Boone (1,767), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,450), Calhoun (248), Clay (410), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,064), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,185), Greenbrier (2,526), Hampshire (1,637), Hancock (2,638), Hardy (1,399), Harrison (5,190), Jackson (1,803), Jefferson (4,107), Kanawha (13,298), Lewis (1,110), Lincoln (1,367), Logan (2,952), Marion (3,964), Marshall (3,189), Mason (1,886), McDowell (1,424), Mercer (4,415), Mineral (2,664), Mingo (2,325), Monongalia (8,697), Monroe (1,027), Morgan (1,034), Nicholas (1,397), Ohio (3,885), Pendleton (671), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,734), Putnam (4,605), Raleigh (5,665), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (643), Roane (539), Summers (733), Taylor (1,158), Tucker (519), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,792), Wayne (2,767), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,187), Wirt (370), Wood (7,469), Wyoming (1,837).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Jefferson, Lewis, Putnam and Raleigh counties.
April 3
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
Lewis County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane
(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)
Raleigh County
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.