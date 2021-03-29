The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 29, there have been 2,429,374 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 140,991 total cases and 2,638 total deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year-old female from Kanawha County, and a 93-year-old female from Kanawha County.
“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect one another.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,598), Boone (1,736), Braxton (835), Brooke (2,061), Cabell (8,367), Calhoun (242), Clay (389), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,974), Gilmer (729), Grant (1,166), Greenbrier (2,487), Hampshire (1,605), Hancock (2,629), Hardy (1,383), Harrison (5,135), Jackson (1,769), Jefferson (3,991), Kanawha (13,008), Lewis (1,097), Lincoln (1,353), Logan (2,933), Marion (3,914), Marshall (3,168), Mason (1,865), McDowell (1,410), Mercer (4,382), Mineral (2,635), Mingo (2,298), Monongalia (8,628), Monroe (1,014), Morgan (1,005), Nicholas (1,377), Ohio (3,822), Pendleton (661), Pleasants (818), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,708), Putnam (4,525), Raleigh (5,442), Randolph (2,455), Ritchie (639), Roane (522), Summers (724), Taylor (1,145), Tucker (517), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,776), Wayne (2,740), Webster (442), Wetzel (1,162), Wirt (368), Wood (7,427), Wyoming (1,818).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pleasants County in this report.
West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Raleigh and Wayne counties.
March 29
Barbour County
9 to 11 a.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave., Philippi
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg
Boone County
noon to 6 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marshall County
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 Sixth St., Moundsville (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mineral County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser
Monongalia County
9 to 11 a.m., WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Nicholas County
3 to 7 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Ohio County
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 N. Wabash St., Wheeling
Pendleton County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Preston County
4 to 5:30 p.m., Terra Alta EMS, 1124 E. State Ave., Terra Alta (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Raleigh County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne Community Center, 11580 Route 152, Wayne
For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.