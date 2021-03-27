The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 27, there have been 2,418,229 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 140,316 total cases and 2,631 total deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 78-year-old male from Berkeley County, and a 63-year-old male from Marion County. “With much respect and sorrow, we remember each of these West Virginians who have passed,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,520), Boone (1,731), Braxton (832), Brooke (2,058), Cabell (8,352), Calhoun (242), Clay (388), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,941), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,163), Greenbrier (2,484), Hampshire (1,601), Hancock (2,627), Hardy (1,379), Harrison (5,103), Jackson (1,762), Jefferson (3,952), Kanawha (12,912), Lewis (1,091), Lincoln (1,349), Logan (2,924), Marion (3,895), Marshall (3,163), Mason (1,856), McDowell (1,407), Mercer (4,366), Mineral (2,629), Mingo (2,284), Monongalia (8,587), Monroe (1,011), Morgan (1,001), Nicholas (1,364), Ohio (3,810), Pendleton (652), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,700), Putnam (4,497), Raleigh (5,377), Randolph (2,449), Ritchie (639), Roane (518), Summers (723), Taylor (1,143), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,769), Wayne (2,729), Webster (441), Wetzel (1,156), Wirt (368), Wood (7,404), Wyoming (1,807).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Doddridge, Jefferson, Lewis, Logan, Putnam and Webster counties and Sunday in Doddridge, Nicholas, and Webster counties.
March 27
Doddridge County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
Lewis County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston
Logan County
1 to 5 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane
(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)
Webster County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Diana Volunteer Fire Department, 25 Hacker Valley Road, Diana (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
March 28
Doddridge County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union
Nicholas County
noon to 3 p.m., Richwood City Hall, 6 White Ave., Richwood (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Webster County
noon to 4 p.m., Hacker Valley Elementary School, 60 School Loop Road, Hacker Valley (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.