The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 22, there have been 2,364,411 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 138,102 total cases and 2,612 total deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year-old male from Cabell County, a 68-year-old male from Putnam County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old male from Putnam County, and a 64-year-old male from Upshur County.
“As we express our deepest sympathies to these families, we must continue doing our part to combat further spread of this disease by wearing our masks, utilizing the free testing and receiving our vaccine when it’s our turn,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,309), Berkeley (10,272), Boone (1,698), Braxton (814), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,207), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (505), Fayette (2,882), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,152), Greenbrier (2,462), Hampshire (1,585), Hancock (2,610), Hardy (1,347), Harrison (5,047), Jackson (1,740), Jefferson (3,854), Kanawha (12,644), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,328), Logan (2,898), Marion (3,843), Marshall (3,143), Mason (1,835), McDowell (1,400), Mercer (4,333), Mineral (2,617), Mingo (2,242), Monongalia (8,458), Monroe (1,001), Morgan (961), Nicholas (1,333), Ohio (3,762), Pendleton (635), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,665), Putnam (4,415), Raleigh (5,175), Randolph (2,435), Ritchie (634), Roane (509), Summers (714), Taylor (1,126), Tucker (512), Tyler (650), Upshur (1,744), Wayne (2,680), Webster (421), Wetzel (1,133), Wirt (365), Wood (7,323), Wyoming (1,792).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mineral, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Preston, Wayne, and Webster counties.
Barbour County
9 to 11 a.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave., Philippi
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg
Boone County
8 a.m. to noon, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness, Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise Street, Chapmanville (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mineral County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser
Monongalia County
9 to 11 a.m., WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Nicholas County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Richwood City Hall, 6 White Ave., Richwood https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/
Ohio County
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 N. Wabash St., Wheeling
Preston County
4 to 5:30 p.m., Terra Alta EMS, 1124 E. State Ave., Terra Alta (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova
Webster County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.