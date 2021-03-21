The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 21, there have been 2,359,696 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 137,826 total cases and 2,606 total deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year-old female from Putnam County, a 71-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year-old male from Wood County, a 71-year-old male from Kanawha County, and a 73-year-old male from Boone County.
“Every day we renew our commitment to ending this devastating disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “Though we may grow weary of the pandemic, we must not tire of efforts toward prevention. To all who have lost a loved one, we extend our deepest sympathy.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,304), Berkeley (10,241), Boone (1,690), Braxton (810), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,205), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (504), Fayette (2,863), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,149), Greenbrier (2,459), Hampshire (1,584), Hancock (2,609), Hardy (1,346), Harrison (5,034), Jackson (1,739), Jefferson (3,837), Kanawha (12,615), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,328), Logan (2,892), Marion (3,837), Marshall (3,138), Mason (1,831), McDowell (1,397), Mercer (4,327), Mineral (2,616), Mingo (2,239), Monongalia (8,442), Monroe (1,000), Morgan (955), Nicholas (1,320), Ohio (3,752), Pendleton (635), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,660), Putnam (4,406), Raleigh (5,160), Randolph (2,434), Ritchie (634), Roane (509), Summers (713), Taylor (1,123), Tucker (512), Tyler (650), Upshur (1,742), Wayne (2,677), Webster (418), Wetzel (1,132), Wirt (365), Wood (7,310), Wyoming (1,791).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Morgan and Ritchie counties in this report.
West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Hardy and Webster counties and Monday in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mineral, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Preston, Webster and Wayne counties.
March 21
Hardy County
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main St., Moorefield (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Webster County
2 to 6 p.m., Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
March 22
Barbour County
9 to 11 a.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave., Philippi
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg
Boone County
8 a.m. to noon, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center (parking lot), 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin, (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
1 to 5 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek
Mineral County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser
Monongalia County
9 to 11 a.m., WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Nicholas County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Richwood City Hall, 6 White Ave., Richwood (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Ohio County
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 N. Wabash St., Wheeling
Preston County
4 to 5:30 p.m., Terra Alta EMS, 1124 E. State Ave., Terra Alta (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Webster County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine St., Kenova
For ongoing testing and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.