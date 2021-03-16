The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 16, there have been 2,311,744 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 136,019 total cases and 2,546 total deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old male from Jackson County, a 64-year-old female from Lincoln County, a 68-year-old female from Logan County, an 85-year-old male from Boone County, a 53-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 53-year-old female from Cabell County, an 81-year-old male from Marion County, a 64-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old female from Wayne County, a 79-year-old female from Wood County, a 71-year-old male from Preston County, an 80-year-old male from Wood County, an 80-year-old male from Cabell County, a 69-year-old female from Logan County and a 74-year-old female from Boone County.
“It never gets easier to announce the number of COVID-19 cases or the lives lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet secretary of DHHR. “This pandemic has affected all West Virginians. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and to every person who has been affected by COVID-19.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,294), Berkeley (10,078), Boone (1,649), Braxton (795), Brooke (2,041), Cabell (8,099), Calhoun (235), Clay (384), Doddridge (488), Fayette (2,793), Gilmer (723), Grant (1,139), Greenbrier (2,449), Hampshire (1,570), Hancock (2,600), Hardy (1,325), Harrison (4,974), Jackson (1,701), Jefferson (3,734), Kanawha (12,433), Lewis (1,066), Lincoln (1,294), Logan (2,833), Marion (3,793), Marshall (3,110), Mason (1,818), McDowell (1,389), Mercer (4,303), Mineral (2,607), Mingo (2,204), Monongalia (8,328), Monroe (985), Morgan (950), Nicholas (1,274), Ohio (3,717), Pendleton (625), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,635), Putnam (4,364), Raleigh (4,996), Randolph (2,436), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,106), Tucker (510), Tyler (640), Upshur (1,728), Wayne (2,638), Webster (383), Wetzel (1,119), Wirt (364), Wood (7,263), Wyoming (1,774).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.