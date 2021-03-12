The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 12, 2021, there have been 2,280,054 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 134,842 total cases and 2,511 total deaths.
In the past 24 hours, DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 98-year-old female from Randolph County, a 70-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 56-year-old female from Brooke County, a 74-year-old female from McDowell County, a 78-year-old female from Morgan County, a 70-year-old male from Berkeley County and a 54-year-old female from Kanawha County.
As previously noted, 168 COVID-19-related deaths were not properly reported to DHHR. That number now stands at 165 deaths. Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had been listed with two deaths, but through the quality assurance process two individuals were determined to have recovered from COVID-19 at the time of death. Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center now has zero deaths not properly reported.
Another death was determined to be a duplicate as it was listed with the first name as the last name on the death report. This death was listed as occurring at Berkeley Medical Center. This facility now has zero deaths not properly reported. DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health will be investigating each instance of nonreported deaths to determine what occurred.
Those include: a 90-year-old female from Ohio County, a 75-year-old male from Ohio County, an 86-year-old male from Harrison County, an 82-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 75-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old male from Mingo County, an 88-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 85-year-old male from Putnam County, a 55-year-old male from Putnam County, an 86-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 78-year-old female from Jackson County, a 72-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year-old male from Mercer County, an 81-year-old male from Marion County, a 78-year-old male from Tyler County, a 61-year-old male from Putnam County, a 91-year-old female from Putnam County, a 94-year-old female from Mercer County, a 92-year-old female from Wetzel County, an 85-year-old female from Wood County, a 67-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 81-year-old male from Wood County, an 85-year-old female from Cabell County, a 70-year-old male from Wood County, a 92-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 72-year-old male from Hancock County, a 67-year-old female from Tyler County, an 82-year-old male from Barbour County, a 61-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old female from Ritchie County, a 78-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 75-year-old male from Marion County, a 54-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old male from Jackson County, a 92-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 89-year-old male from Cabell County, a 73-year-old male from Wayne County, an 85-year-old female from Wood County, a 93-year-old male from Ritchie County, a 66-year-old male from Logan County, a 74-year-old male from Tyler County, an 87-year-old male from Cabell County, an 82-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 92-year-old female from Pendleton County, an 87-year-old male from Preston County, an 85-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 59-year-old male from Marion County, a 50-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 98-year-old male from Hancock County, a 71-year-old female from Wood County, a 90-year-old male from Wood County, a 76-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 93-year-old male from Harrison County, a 93-year-old female from Hancock County, an 88-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 75-year-old male from Brooke County, a 92-year-old female from Hancock County, a 78-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 90-year-old female from Ohio County, an 83-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 97-year-old male from Putnam County, an 83-year-old female from Preston County, a 70-year-old male from Fayette County, a 66-year-old male from Brooke County, an 80-year-old female from Mineral County, a 93-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 69-year-old male from Marion County, an 86-year-old female from Marshall County, a 92-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 75-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old female from Wood County, a 75-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 69-year-old male from Pleasants County, an 81-year-old female from Mercer County, an 82-year-old male from Tyler County, a 70-year-old male from Harrison County, a 50-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Wood County, an 88-year-old male from Clay County, a 92-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 76-year-old female from Hardy County, a 79-year-old male from Wood County, a 73-year-old male from McDowell County, a 102-year-old male from Wood County, a 96-year-old female from Mercer County, a 79-year-old male from Harrison County, an 82-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 92-year-old female from Cabell County, a 64-year-old female from Lincoln County, an 85-year-old male from Jackson County, a 71-year-old female from Wood County, an 87-year old male from Hardy County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 92-year-old female from Wood County, a 74-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year-old female from Wood County, an 89-year-old male from Wood County, a 73-year-old female from Harrison County, a 79-year-old male from Barbour County, an 81-year-old male from Boone County, a 61-year-old male from Roane County, a 74-year-old female from Marion County, a 92-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 53-year-old male from Pendleton County, a 42-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 79-year-old female from Mercer County, a 76-year-old male from Putnam County, an 80-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 78-year-old male from Randolph County, an 86-year-old female from Cabell County, an 88-year-old male from Marion County, an 82-year-old female from Ohio County, a 78-year-old female from Wood County, a 70-year-old male from Ohio County, an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old male from Marshall County, an 84-year-old male from Mineral County, a 75-year-old female from Mingo County, an 82-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old male from Fayette County, a 73-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year-old male from Fayette County, a 99-year-old female from Jackson County, a 66-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old male from Wood County, a 26-year-old female from Putnam County, a 92-year-old female from Marshall County, a 76-year-old female from Ohio County, an 84-year-old male from Marshall County, a 91-year-old male from Wood County, an 88-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year-old male from Harrison County, a 61-year-old male from Brooke County, a 74-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 90-year-old male from Mason County, a 91-year-old female from Brooke County, an 81-year-old female from Monongalia County, an 87-year- old male from Tyler County, a 66-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year-old female from Putnam County, an 87-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old male from Wood County, a 70-year-old female from Wyoming County, an 89-year-old female from Wood County, an 81-year-old female from Webster County, a 47-year-old female from Hardy County, an 88-year-old female from Wood County, an 81-year-old female from Grant County, an 85-year-old male from Wyoming County, an 82-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 74-year-old female from Hancock County, an 80-year-old female from Marshall County, a 73-year-old female from Wood County, and a 58-year-old male from Kanawha County.
“We are devastated to report these additional COVID-19 related deaths. Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet secretary of DHHR. “Our thoughts go out to the families.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,283), Berkeley (9,969), Boone (1,633), Braxton (788), Brooke (2,037), Cabell (8,055), Calhoun (234), Clay (380), Doddridge (479), Fayette (2,760), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,124), Greenbrier (2,445), Hampshire (1,558), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,308), Harrison (4,943), Jackson (1,697), Jefferson (3,692), Kanawha (12,322), Lewis (1,063), Lincoln (1,269), Logan (2,771), Marion (3,764), Marshall (3,089), Mason (1,805), McDowell (1,385), Mercer (4,276), Mineral (2,601), Mingo (2,185), Monongalia (8,260), Monroe (976), Morgan (943), Nicholas (1,237), Ohio (3,691), Pendleton (623), Pleasants (811), Pocahontas (599), Preston (2,612), Putnam (4,330), Raleigh (4,888), Randolph (2,426), Ritchie (630), Roane (508), Summers (705), Taylor (1,094), Tucker (509), Tyler (638), Upshur (1,717), Wayne (2,616), Webster (338), Wetzel (1,106), Wirt (360), Wood (7,226), Wyoming (1,768).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.