The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 5,, there have been 2,218,488 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 132,964 total cases and 2,318 total deaths.
DHHR reports more than 2.21 million Covid-19 tests have been completed
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year-old female from Logan County, an 83-year-old female from Webster County, a 76-year-old female from Monroe County, an 84-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 62-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 71-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 68-year-old male from Monroe County, a 60-year-old female from Jefferson County, and a 93-year-old female from Wood County.
“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,240), Berkeley (9,751), Boone (1,599), Braxton (780), Brooke (2,021), Cabell (7,880), Calhoun (231), Clay (382), Doddridge (469), Fayette (2,710), Gilmer (720), Grant (1,081), Greenbrier (2,422), Hampshire (1,551), Hancock (2,603), Hardy (1,277), Harrison (4,866), Jackson (1,674), Jefferson (3,666), Kanawha (12,201), Lewis (1,050), Lincoln (1,236), Logan (2,722), Marion (3,705), Marshall (3,029), Mason (1,780), McDowell (1,361), Mercer (4,241), Mineral (2,595), Mingo (2,143), Monongalia (8,129), Monroe (956), Morgan (936), Nicholas (1,192), Ohio (3,666), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,561), Putnam (4,253), Raleigh (4,797), Randolph (2,409), Ritchie (625), Roane (500), Summers (707), Taylor (1,095), Tucker (507), Tyler (619), Upshur (1,707), Wayne (2,634), Webster (325), Wetzel (1,100), Wirt (360), Wood (7,129), Wyoming (1,751).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton County in this report.
West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
