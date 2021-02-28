The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Feb. 28, there have been 2,177,707 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 131,855 total cases and 2,300 total deaths.
DHHR reports more than 2.17 million Covid-19 tests have been completed
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year-old male from Preston County, an 83-year-old female from Clay County and a 31-year-old female from Kanawha County.
“We must never tire of our efforts to prevent further loss due to this tragic and deadly disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “I urge every West Virginian to continue to practice safety measures that slow the spread of COVID-19.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,221), Berkeley (9,683), Boone (1,579), Braxton (774), Brooke (2,011), Cabell (7,800), Calhoun (230), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,661), Gilmer (712), Grant (1,068), Greenbrier (2,429), Hampshire (1,530), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,267), Harrison (4,835), Jackson (1,668), Jefferson (3,624), Kanawha (12,094), Lewis (1,036), Lincoln (1,224), Logan (2,699), Marion (3,669), Marshall (3,008), Mason (1,767), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,220), Mineral (2,583), Mingo (2,122), Monongalia (8,025), Monroe (946), Morgan (935), Nicholas (1,179), Ohio (3,636), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (800), Pocahontas (595), Preston (2,536), Putnam (4,213), Raleigh (4,696), Randolph (2,390), Ritchie (622), Roane (603), Summers (702), Taylor (1,087), Tucker (499), Tyler (617), Upshur (1,683), Wayne (2,616), Webster (321), Wetzel (1,086), Wirt (359), Wood (7,047), Wyoming (1,741).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
