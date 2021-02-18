The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Feb. 18, there have been 2,090,402 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 128,760 total cases and 2,236 total deaths.
DHHR reports more than 2.09 million Covid-19 tests have been completed
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old female from Lewis County, an 81-year-old female from Upshur County, a 91-year-old female from Wood County, a 68-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 101-year-old female from Harrison County, an 84-year-old female from Wood County, a 67-year-old female from Taylor County, a 93-year-old male from Webster County, an 87-year-old female from Wood County, a 70-year-old male from Harrison County, and an 83-year-old female from Berkeley County.
“We are deeply saddened to report the deaths of more West Virginians due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies to these families.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,162), Berkeley (9,500), Boone (1,533), Braxton (767), Brooke (1,982), Cabell (7,655), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (451), Fayette (2,578), Gilmer (695), Grant (1,043), Greenbrier (2,369), Hampshire (1,490), Hancock (2,561), Hardy (1,256), Harrison (4,781), Jackson (1,637), Jefferson (3,550), Kanawha (11,766), Lewis (1,004), Lincoln (1,196), Logan (2,616), Marion (3,597), Marshall (2,968), Mason (1,746), McDowell (1,332), Mercer (4,126), Mineral (2,565), Mingo (2,080), Monongalia (7,690), Monroe (929), Morgan (907), Nicholas (1,151), Ohio (3,561), Pendleton (615), Pleasants (793), Pocahontas (578), Preston (2,496), Putnam (4,104), Raleigh (4,549), Randolph (2,349), Ritchie (602), Roane (486), Summers (695), Taylor (1,071), Tucker (492), Tyler (607), Upshur (1,634), Wayne (2,574), Webster (285), Wetzel (1,057), Wirt (341), Wood (6,888), Wyoming (1,712).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jackson County in this report.
West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
