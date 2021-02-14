The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Feb. 14, there have been 2,060,162 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 127,588 total cases and 2,210 total deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old male from Cabell County, a 74-year-old male from Grant County, a 78-year-old female from Barbour County, a 68-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Cabell County, a 99-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 76-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Harrison County, and a 71-year-old male from Marshall County.
“As many West Virginians have grown tired of COVID-19, we must continue to stay vigilant in our efforts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “Our condolences are extended at this time of grief.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,156), Berkeley (9,420), Boone (1,521), Braxton (763), Brooke (1,968), Cabell (7,517), Calhoun (218), Clay (366), Doddridge (448), Fayette (2,556), Gilmer (673), Grant (1,032), Greenbrier (2,356), Hampshire (1,473), Hancock (2,552), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,731), Jackson (1,657), Jefferson (3,512), Kanawha (11,663), Lewis (984), Lincoln (1,184), Logan (2,596), Marion (3,559), Marshall (2,950), Mason (1,739), McDowell (1,322), Mercer (4,090), Mineral (2,557), Mingo (2,059), Monongalia (7,591), Monroe (927), Morgan (902), Nicholas (1,133), Ohio (3,538), Pendleton (609), Pleasants (791), Pocahontas (575), Preston (2,481), Putnam (4,049), Raleigh (4,503), Randolph (2,329), Ritchie (598), Roane (483), Summers (690), Taylor (1,063), Tucker (485), Tyler (603), Upshur (1,614), Wayne (2,555), Webster (282), Wetzel (1,047), Wirt (340), Wood (6,837), Wyoming (1,696).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.