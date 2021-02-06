The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Feb. 6, 2021, there have been 1,983,050 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 124,190 total cases and 2,119 total deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 64-year-old male from Mingo County, a 79-year-old female from Upshur County, a 63-year-old female from Pleasants County, a 69-year-old male from Wood County, a 67-year-old male from Wood County, a 71-year-old female from Wood County, a 90-year-old female from Wood County, a 73-year-old male from Pleasants County, an 86-year-old male from Mingo County, a 69-year-old female from Wood County, a 61-year-old female from Marshall County, an 88-year-old female from Wood County, an 86-year-old male from Harrison County, an 82-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 69-year-old female from Mercer County, a 79-year-old male from McDowell County, a 76-year-old male from Mingo County, and a 79-year-old female from Mason County.
“Today is a difficult day as our state continues to feel the effects of this terrible pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and to those who are currently battling COVID-19.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,146), Berkeley (9,156), Boone (1,474), Braxton (755), Brooke (1,940), Cabell (7,263), Calhoun (216), Clay (362), Doddridge (427), Fayette (2,478), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,015), Greenbrier (2,309), Hampshire (1,427), Hancock (2,527), Hardy (1,239), Harrison (4,607), Jackson (1,598), Jefferson (3,421), Kanawha (11,347), Lewis (904), Lincoln (1,154), Logan (2,529), Marion (3,488), Marshall (2,890), Mason (1,701), McDowell (1,287), Mercer (3,987), Mineral (2,522), Mingo (1,997), Monongalia (7,299), Monroe (900), Morgan (882), Nicholas (1,089), Ohio (3,463), Pendleton (598), Pleasants (778), Pocahontas (568), Preston (2,459), Putnam (3,940), Raleigh (4,315), Randolph (2,264), Ritchie (577), Roane (476), Summers (681), Taylor (1,039), Tucker (476), Tyler (588), Upshur (1,569), Wayne (2,452), Webster (272), Wetzel (1,027), Wirt (331), Wood (6,669), Wyoming (1,653).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.