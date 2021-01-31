The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Jan. 31, there have been 1,921,654 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 121,001 total cases and 2,024 total deaths.
DHHR reports more than 1.92 million Covid-19 tests have been completed
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 47-year-old male from Pleasants County, a 92-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year-old male from Wood County, a 59-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year-old female from Boone County, a 74-year-old male from Marion County, and a 76-year-old male from Jefferson County.
“The continued loss of beloved family members, neighbors and friends leaves a void in our hearts and in our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “We must work together and take every precaution to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,106), Berkeley (8,940), Boone (1,428), Braxton (744), Brooke (1,910), Cabell (7,100), Calhoun (214), Clay (352), Doddridge (406), Fayette (2,388), Gilmer (587), Grant (1,000), Greenbrier (2,253), Hampshire (1,395), Hancock (2,485), Hardy (1,219), Harrison (4,457), Jackson (1,573), Jefferson (3,351), Kanawha (11,088), Lewis (851), Lincoln (1,129), Logan (2,433), Marion (3,364), Marshall (2,816), Mason (1,634), McDowell (1,256), Mercer (3,914), Mineral (2,488), Mingo (1,925), Monongalia (7,114), Monroe (885), Morgan (880), Nicholas (1,055), Ohio (3,397), Pendleton (567), Pleasants (772), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,425), Putnam (3,835), Raleigh (4,186), Randolph (2,209), Ritchie (565), Roane (464), Summers (671), Taylor (1,017), Tucker (457), Tyler (573), Upshur (1,492), Wayne (2,372), Webster (257), Wetzel (1005), Wirt (328), Wood (6,530), Wyoming (1,583).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jackson County in this report.
The COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.
