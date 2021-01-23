The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Jan. 23, there have been 1,831,351 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 114,752 total cases and 1,872 total deaths.
A death reported on Jan. 12, 2021, of a 72-year-old woman from Upshur County was reported in error and has been removed from the total death count.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old man from Summers County, an 88-year-old man from Summers County, a 65-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 87-year-old man from Hampshire County, an 83-year-old man from Wood County, an 84-year-old man from Wood County, a 69-year-old man from Pleasants County, a 64-year-old woman from Wood County, a 76-year-old man from Harrison County, a 69-year-old woman from Preston County, a 65-year-old man from Nicholas County, a 95-year-old man from Lewis County, a 68-year-old man from Preston County, a 62-year-old man from Wood County, an 89-year-old woman from Wood County, an 81-year-old woman from Wyoming County, and a 70-year-old woman from Logan County.
“We mourn the tragic loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,057), Berkeley (8,469), Boone (1,372), Braxton (721), Brooke (1,837), Cabell (6,728), Calhoun (202), Clay (324), Doddridge (393), Fayette (2,274), Gilmer (549), Grant (946), Greenbrier (2,137), Hampshire (1,302), Hancock (2,380), Hardy (1,136), Harrison (4,215), Jackson (1,545), Jefferson (3,139), Kanawha (10,628), Lewis (782), Lincoln (1,093), Logan (2,218), Marion (3,122), Marshall (2,640), Mason (1,470), McDowell (1,183), Mercer (3,795), Mineral (2,403), Mingo (1,847), Monongalia (6,741), Monroe (849), Morgan (848), Nicholas (990), Ohio (3,218), Pendleton (518), Pleasants (749), Pocahontas (545), Preston (2,336), Putnam (3,647), Raleigh (3,883), Randolph (2,085), Ritchie (527), Roane (437), Summers (645), Taylor (955), Tucker (430), Tyler (540), Upshur (1,406), Wayne (2,220), Webster (236), Wetzel (952), Wirt (310), Wood (6,302), Wyoming (1,477).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
The COVID-19 dashboard is at www.coronavirus.wv.gov and shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
