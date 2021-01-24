The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Jan. 24, there have been 1,837,747 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 115,307 total cases and 1,895 total deaths.
DHHR reports more than 1.83 million Covid-19 tests have been completed
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 54-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 79-year-old woman from Wood County, an 81-year-old man from Mason County, an 81-year-old mn from Harrison County, a 96-year-old man from Wood County, a 74-year-old man from Marshall County, a 74-year-old man from Harrison County, an 84-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old woman from Wood County, an 89-year-old man from Harrison County, an 88-year-old woman from Wood County, a 71-year-old man from Mason County, a 62-year-old woman from Marion County, an 88-year-old woman from Wood County, a 58-year-old man from Hancock County, a 68-year-old man from McDowell County, a 59-year-old woman from Wood County, a 76-year-old woman from Wood County, a 76-year-old man from Ohio County, an 83-year-old man from Wood County, a 64-year-old man from McDowell County, a 75-year-old woman from Hampshire County, and a 92-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to all connected to these individuals.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,062), Berkeley (8,525), Boone (1,371), Braxton (723), Brooke (1,847), Cabell (6,744), Calhoun (202), Clay (324), Doddridge (395), Fayette (2,293), Gilmer (553), Grant (947), Greenbrier (2,143), Hampshire (1,316), Hancock (2,393), Hardy (1,150), Harrison (4,233), Jackson (1,541), Jefferson (3,170), Kanawha (10,678), Lewis (785), Lincoln (1,095), Logan (2,231), Marion (3,137), Marshall (2,652), Mason (1,478), McDowell (1,186), Mercer (3,808), Mineral (2,410), Mingo (1,858), Monongalia (6,793), Monroe (850), Morgan (848), Nicholas (997), Ohio (3,224), Pendleton (523), Pleasants (752), Pocahontas (545), Preston (2,341), Putnam (3,663), Raleigh (3,912), Randolph (2,095), Ritchie (528), Roane (443), Summers (646), Taylor (957), Tucker (433), Tyler (542), Upshur (1,417), Wayne (2,231), Webster (237), Wetzel (953), Wirt (309), Wood (6,326), Wyoming (1,492).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Boone, Jackson and Wirt counties in this report.
The COVID-19 dashboard is lat www.coronavirus.wv.gov and shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
