The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Jan. 16, there have been 1,738,808 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 108,124 total cases and 1,761 total deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year-old man from Summers County, a 78-year-old man from Tucker County, a 76-year-old woman from Hancock County, an 89-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 65-year-old man from Hancock County, a 67-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old woman from Hancock County, an 82-year-old man from Jackson County, a 79-year-old woman from Upshur County, a 56-year-old woman from Barbour County, a 72-year-old man from Cabell County, a 92-year-old man from Mercer County, a 74-year-old woman from Harrison County, a 93-year-old man from Hancock County, an 87-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 69-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 72-year-old woman from McDowell County, a 79-year-old woman from Brooke County, a 93-year-old woman from Hancock County, an 86-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 93-year-old woman from Ohio County, an 84-year-old woman from Ohio County, an 83-year-old woman from Doddridge County, an 80-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old woman from Wayne County, an 88-year-old woman from Wood County, and a 56-year-old man from Cabell County.
“The toll this virus has taken on our state also weighs heavily on our medical providers,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “As we remember each life and each family, we also remember those fighting to save them.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (987), Berkeley (7,920), Boone (1,282), Braxton (674), Brooke (1,735), Cabell (6,383), Calhoun (187), Clay (300), Doddridge (342), Fayette (2,143), Gilmer (531), Grant (916), Greenbrier (2,024), Hampshire (1,217), Hancock (2,291), Hardy (1,078), Harrison (3,935), Jackson (1,452), Jefferson (2,964), Kanawha (10,176), Lewis (714), Lincoln (1015), Logan (2,104), Marion (2,801), Marshall (2,534), Mason (1,316), McDowell (1,131), Mercer (3,663), Mineral (2,305), Mingo (1,735), Monongalia (6,401), Monroe (793), Morgan (811), Nicholas (925), Ohio (3,025), Pendleton (450), Pleasants (710), Pocahontas (501), Preston (2,206), Putnam (3,475), Raleigh (3,594), Randolph (1,921), Ritchie (492), Roane (393), Summers (625), Taylor (889), Tucker (416), Tyler (481), Upshur (1,260), Wayne (2,089), Webster (219), Wetzel (873), Wirt (288), Wood (6,033), Wyoming (1,399).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour County in this report.
The Covid-19 dashboard is at www.coronavirus.wv.gov and shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free Covid-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.