The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Jan. 14, there have been 1,690,407 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 105,219 total cases and 1,702 total deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 95-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 79-year-old woman from Wood County, an 88-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 96-year-old woman from Harrison County, an 81-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old man from Harrison County, a 72-year-old man from Monongalia County, a 91-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 67-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 72-year-old man from Wyoming County, a 96-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 40-year-old woman from Raleigh County, an 84-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 71-year-old man from Wood County, a 79-year-old man from Wood County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 90-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 74-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old woman from Wood County, an 89-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 91-year-old woman from Upshur County, an 80-year-old man from Mason County, a 79-year-old man from Monongalia County, a 79-year-old man from Marion County, an 87-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 98-year-old woman from Wood County, an 89-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 49-year-old man from Boone County, an 84-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 39-year-old man from Harrison County, and a 77-year-old man from Cabell County.
“As we face another difficult day, we must renew our efforts to practice the prevention measures that can stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,118), Berkeley (7,764), Boone (1,248), Braxton (652), Brooke (1,694), Cabell (6,220), Calhoun (183), Clay (291), Doddridge (327), Fayette (2,085), Gilmer (512), Grant (899), Greenbrier (1,961), Hampshire (1,192), Hancock (2,240), Hardy (1,017), Harrison (3,812), Jackson (1,433), Jefferson (2,893), Kanawha (10,008), Lewis (685), Lincoln (970), Logan (2,034), Marion (2,640), Marshall (2,465), Mason (1,265), McDowell (1,114), Mercer (3,595), Mineral (2,288), Mingo (1,689), Monongalia (6,244), Monroe (776), Morgan (795), Nicholas (879), Ohio (2,945), Pendleton (418), Pleasants (701), Pocahontas (451), Preston (2,117), Putnam (3,407), Raleigh (3,426), Randolph (1,677), Ritchie (476), Roane (380), Summers (596), Taylor (875), Tucker (405), Tyler (459), Upshur (1,215), Wayne (2,041), Webster (215), Wetzel (853), Wirt (272), Wood (5,939), Wyoming (1,363).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour and Wirt counties in this report.
The Covid-19 dashboard is at www.coronavirus.wv.gov and shows the total number of vaccines administered. See the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free Covid-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.