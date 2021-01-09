The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Jan. 9, there have been 1,629,749 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 99,778 total cases and 1,570 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year-old man from Mason County, a 91-year-old man from Upshur County, an 89-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 93-year-old woman from Ohio County, a 50-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 50-year-old man from Lewis County, a 78-year-old man from Upshur County, an 86-year-old man from Berkeley County, an 83-year-old woman from Monongalia County, a 67-year-old man from Preston County, a 90-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 69-year-old man from Ohio County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, a 72-year-old man from Marshall County, an 85-year-old man from Ohio County, and a 69-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
“With profound sadness, we share this tragic news of more lives lost to Covid-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,158), Berkeley (7,283), Boone (1,190), Braxton (615), Brooke (1,615), Cabell (5,976), Calhoun (168), Clay (283), Doddridge (304), Fayette (2,008), Gilmer (475), Grant (868), Greenbrier (1,790), Hampshire (1,129), Hancock (2,143), Hardy (921), Harrison (3,587), Jackson (1,373), Jefferson (2,737), Kanawha (9,590), Lewis (641), Lincoln (908), Logan (1,915), Marion (2,420), Marshall (2,347), Mason (1,190), McDowell (1,078), Mercer (3,418), Mineral (2,246), Mingo (1,622), Monongalia (5,989), Monroe (740), Morgan (748), Nicholas (804), Ohio (2,820), Pendleton (388), Pleasants (685), Pocahontas (416), Preston (1,970), Putnam (3,282), Raleigh (3,209), Randolph (1,393), Ritchie (439), Roane (355), Summers (546), Taylor (834), Tucker (401), Tyler (439), Upshur (1,165), Wayne (1,935), Webster (190), Wetzel (806), Wirt (256), Wood (5,662), Wyoming (1,308).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the dashboard overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
Free Covid-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.