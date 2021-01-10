The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Jan. 10, there have been 1,643,013 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 101,212 total cases and 1,582 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Hardy County, an 89-year-old man from Upshur County, a 52-year-old man from Logan County, a 74-year-old woman from Raleigh County, an 84-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old man from Harrison County, a 66-year-old man from Boone County, an 81-year-old woman from Marion County, a 70-year-old man from McDowell County, a 77-year-old man from Hampshire County, an 80-year-old man from Upshur County, and a 78-year-old man from Boone County.
“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect vulnerable residents.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,124), Berkeley (7,412), Boone (1,202), Braxton (625), Brooke (1,633), Cabell (6,025), Calhoun (169), Clay (285), Doddridge (312), Fayette (2,031), Gilmer (484), Grant (877), Greenbrier (1,823), Hampshire (1,145), Hancock (2,162), Hardy (986), Harrison (3,655), Jackson (1,381), Jefferson (2,766), Kanawha (9,702), Lewis (650), Lincoln (932), Logan (1,945), Marion (2,492), Marshall (2,391), Mason (1,203), McDowell (1,087), Mercer (3,474), Mineral (2,257), Mingo (1,632), Monongalia (6,049), Monroe (746), Morgan (772), Nicholas (818), Ohio (2,850), Pendleton (392), Pleasants (689), Pocahontas (418), Preston (1,992), Putnam (3,319), Raleigh (3,261), Randolph (1,516), Ritchie (457), Roane (358), Summers (561), Taylor (837), Tucker (404), Tyler (440), Upshur (1,173), Wayne (1,964), Webster (194), Wetzel (813), Wirt (266), Wood (5,734), Wyoming (1,327).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour County in this report.
The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the dashboard overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
Free Covid-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
