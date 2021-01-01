CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Jan. 1, 2021, there have been 1,518,917 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 87,820 total cases and 1,361 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old female from Marion County, an 81-year-old female from Mineral County, an 85-year-old female from Boone County, a 78-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 79-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old female from Mineral County, an 82-year-old male from Mineral County, a 48-year-old male from Preston County, a 77-year-old male from Hampshire County, an 82-year-old female from Logan County, a 75-year-old female from Mineral County, a 92-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old male from Summers County, a 68-year-old female from Wood County, an 84-year-old female from Hancock County, a 56-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 59-year-old male from Wood County, an 82-year-old male from Wayne County, an 81-year-old male from Brooke County, a 77-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old male from Wayne County, a 64-year-old female from Kanawha County, and an 86-year-old female from Hardy County.
“To all who are grieving today: Please know the sadness from the loss of your loved one is shared by your fellow West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “We must continue to support each other and work together as we face the months to come.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (792), Berkeley (6,391), Boone (1,087), Braxton (309), Brooke (1,427), Cabell (5,373), Calhoun (135), Clay (263), Doddridge (257), Fayette (1,784), Gilmer (413), Grant (776), Greenbrier (1,521), Hampshire (1,015), Hancock (1,922), Hardy (799), Harrison (3,042), Jackson (1,191), Jefferson (2,423), Kanawha (8,766), Lewis (557), Lincoln (784), Logan (1,693), Marion (1,909), Marshall (2,139), Mason (1,059), McDowell (992), Mercer (2,885), Mineral (2,122), Mingo (1,458), Monongalia (5,427), Monroe (662), Morgan (657), Nicholas (707), Ohio (2,543), Pendleton (313), Pleasants (574), Pocahontas (360), Preston (1,691), Putnam (3,041), Raleigh (2,761), Randolph (1,205), Ritchie (358), Roane (312), Summers (460), Taylor (702), Tucker (338), Tyler (373), Upshur (964), Wayne (1,742), Webster (156), Wetzel (716), Wirt (229), Wood (5,038), Wyoming (1,207).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the Dashboard Overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
Free Covid-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.