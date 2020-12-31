The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Dec. 31, 2020, there have been 1,498,692 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 85,334 total cases and 1,338 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 34-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 73-year-old male from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year-old female from Mercer County, a 69-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 68-year-old female from Cabell County, an 82-year-old female from Nicholas County, an 89-year-old male from Harrison County, a 73-year-old female from Cabell County, a 97-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 61-year-old female from Putnam County, a 76-year-old male from Ohio County, a 70-year-old male from Marion County, a 59-year-old male from Wood County, a 73-year-old male from Greenbrier County, and a 94-year-old female from Hancock County.
“I urge everyone in West Virginia to continue to take an active role in reducing the spread of this virus throughout our communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “We must protect one another and prevent further loss of life. Our condolences are extended to these families.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (765), Berkeley (6,245), Boone (1,067), Braxton (298), Brooke (1,405), Cabell (5,232), Calhoun (130), Clay (258), Doddridge (245), Fayette (1,711), Gilmer (397), Grant (760), Greenbrier (1,469), Hampshire (988), Hancock (1,837), Hardy (775), Harrison (2,949), Jackson (1,153), Jefferson (2,337), Kanawha (8,582), Lewis (525), Lincoln (741), Logan (1,642), Marion (1,826), Marshall (2,100), Mason (1,031), McDowell (970), Mercer (2,783), Mineral (2,095), Mingo (1,422), Monongalia (5,284), Monroe (646), Morgan (641), Nicholas (654), Ohio (2,484), Pendleton (293), Pleasants (569), Pocahontas (356), Preston (1,649), Putnam (2,953), Raleigh (2,670), Randolph (1,138), Ritchie (345), Roane (306), Summers (439), Taylor (689), Tucker (330), Tyler (357), Upshur (922), Wayne (1,701), Webster (150), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,933), Wyoming (1,182).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the Dashboard Overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
Free Covid-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.