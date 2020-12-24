The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Dec. 24, there have been 1,422,569 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 77,239 total cases and 1,228 deaths.
A death previously reported of an 87-year-old woman from Gilmer County has been deemed non-Covid-related and has been removed from the total death count.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old man from Jefferson County, an 83-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 68-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 73-year-old woman from Pocahontas County, an 87-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 56-year-old man from Ohio County, a 77-year-old woman from Pocahontas County, a 73-year-old man from Monongalia County, an 81-year-old woman from Summers County, a 46-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old woman from Pocahontas County, a 92-year-old woman from Brooke County, a 79-year-old woman from Pocahontas County, a 63-year-old man from Brooke County, a 90-year-old woman from Brooke County, a 66-year-old man from Wyoming County, an 89-year-old man from Wood County, a 65-year-old man from Fayette County, an 80-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 94-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, an 88-year-old woman from Monongalia County, a 95-year-old man from Hancock County, a 90-year-old man from Summers County, an 80-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 81-year-old man from Hancock County, an 89-year-old woman from Hancock County, an 85-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old man from Taylor County, a 62-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 90-year-old woman from Putnam County, an 84-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, a 93-year-old woman from Ohio County, and a 75-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians, especially during the holiday season,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (657), Berkeley (5,557), Boone (975), Braxton (252), Brooke (1,251), Cabell (4,770), Calhoun (118), Clay (241), Doddridge (219), Fayette (1,581), Gilmer (334), Grant (697), Greenbrier (1,256), Hampshire (891), Hancock (1,650), Hardy (689), Harrison (2,614), Jackson (1,055), Jefferson (2,150), Kanawha (8,074), Lewis (447), Lincoln (695), Logan (1,496), Marion (1,571), Marshall (1,829), Mason (934), McDowell (875), Mercer (2,410), Mineral (2,033), Mingo (1,305), Monongalia (4,915), Monroe (588), Morgan (570), Nicholas (587), Ohio (2,320), Pendleton (253), Pleasants (330), Pocahontas (333), Preston (1,450), Putnam (2,768), Raleigh (2,454), Randolph (1,035), Ritchie (304), Roane (270), Summers (376), Taylor (622), Tucker (291), Tyler (306), Upshur (773), Wayne (1,582), Webster (125), Wetzel (633), Wirt (193), Wood (4,462), Wyoming (1,073).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the Dashboard Overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
Free Covid-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.